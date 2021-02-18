POLL: Who Should Host The 2021 ACM Awards?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

We just learned that the 2021 ACM Awards will again be in Nashville this year. Usually, the ACM Awards are held in Las Vegas, but since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, they have been held in Nashville.

Last year's ACM Awards — although different — were still so cool to see. If you remember, Keith Urban was the host and the event aired from a few separate locations. I really enjoyed seeing the live performances. Watching each entertainer throw it to the next was really something spectacular. I hear it's going to be done similarly this year as well.

Last year, at the 2020 ACM Awards, for the first time ever there was a tie for Entertainer of the Year. The award went to both Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood. Will that happen again? Who will all the performers and presenters be?

My biggest question right now, though, is who will host the 2021 ACM Awards?