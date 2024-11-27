Attending the CMAs Landed This Country Singer in Jail

Pro tip: if a judge tells you not to leave the state of Alabama, don't attend the CMA Awards in Nashville.

And if you do attend the CMA Awards in Nashville, don't brag about it on social media.

Austin Tanner is a new country singer from Orange Beach, Ala.

Per Alabama.com, he was indicted by a grand jury for insurance fraud and more in April.

He allegedly inflated hours and rates charged to a condo association while working as a property loss adjustor.

WALA in Mobile adds that Tanner was free on $20,000 bond pending his trial; however, he was not allowed to leave the state. A filing states that the singer knew this, as he'd previously asked about going to Florida.

All of this was supposed to get settled or moved forward on Nov. 21, but on Nov. 20, Tanner's lawyer got the deposition rescheduled, citing complexities.

That night he walked the CMA red carpet.

"Last night was nothing short of magical as we walked the red carpet at the CMA Awards," he says on Instagram. "This moment marked a dream come true!"

"Having my beautiful wife, Skyla, by my side made it even more special. She absolutely stole the show."

Tanner has just one song on YouTube, called "All You Need." Wide Open Country shares that he was arrested when the police figured it out and he'll be held without bond until Dec. 4.