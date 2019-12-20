These Are the 10 Best-Selling Country Songs of the 2010s

Florida Georgia Line ruled the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the 2010s. The country duo landed three songs on the decade-end chart, recently released by Billboard.

FGL's three songs on the decade-end Hot Country Songs chart are 2016's "H.O.L.Y.," which comes in at No. 5; 2012's "Cruise," which secured the No. 3 spot; and 2017's Bebe Rexha collaboration "Meant to Be," which tops the 2010s chart. Both "Cruise" and "Meant to Be" set records for the longest run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart; the latter song currently holds that record, which is set at 50 weeks.

Sam Hunt and Dan + Shay, meanwhile, both have two songs on the 2010s Hot Country Songs chart. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney's "Speechless" and "Tequila" land at No. 7 and No. 4 on the chart, respectively, while Hunt's "Take Your Time" is at No. 10 and "Body Like a Back Road" is at No. 2. "Body Like a Back Road" was the song that broke Florida Georgia Line's original chart record, set with "Cruise," for most weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

The Billboard Hot Country Songs chart has changed slightly during the last decade. In October 2012, the magazine altered its methods for determining the chart's ranking to include digital downloads and streaming data in addition to radio airplay on stations of all genres. The new methodology — which was accompanied by the creation of the country radio-specific Country Airplay chart — gives crossover or viral hits an advantage, and matches the methods used to rank songs on Billboard's other Hot Songs charts.

Which other country songs were major hits throughout the 2010s? Keep reading for the full Billboard Hot Country Songs Top 10.