Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may seem like an unlikely pair, but they have proved that they know how to make their relationship work.

In a new interview with Gayle King ahead of the 2020 Grammy Awards—where the couple is set to debut their live performance of duet "Nobody But You"—Shelton told the reporter just exactly how a country crooner and pop-rock singer fit so well together.

The talk-show host compared the former No Doubt frontwoman to a Porsche and a vegan, while claiming that the "God's Country" singer is like a pickup truck and a "beef eater."

"It's all true," Shelton laughed. However, "I feel like all of those things like that are just little details," he explained. "It has nothing to do with what matters, you know? And what matters to me is just the human being that she is on the inside.

"She has a way of looking at life in a way that I've never experienced," he continued. "And she always says that she doesn't understand what I mean, but she has a way of looking at a person's situation from every angle.

"She's the most understanding, kindhearted person I've ever met," he concluded. Shelton even admitted that he learns something new from his girlfriend every day.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will air live from Los Angeles' Staples Center Sunday (Jan. 26) on CBS at 8 PM ET. Shelton is up for Best Country Solo Performance for "God's Country."