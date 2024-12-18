Blake Shelton recently hopped back into the studio to record his new song, "Texas," that was partially inspired by Post Malone, and now he's got more new music on the way.

Shelton was a recent guest on Taste of Country Nights, where he told host Evan Paul that recording his duet with Malone, "Pour Me A Drink," lit a fire back under him to make new music.

It was then that he went back into the studio to record what we hear on the radio now, "Texas."

But did Shelton stop at just that one song?

He most certainly did not. When we asked if we can expect a full album, not only did the "Happy Anywhere" singer confirm it, but he even broke down the actual behind-the-scenes facts and revealed how the timeline will play out.

"I'll tell ya this. I have some things cut, but I'm gonna keep recording until they tell me time's up."

Shelton continued, "The truth is they're probably gonna wait and see what happens with this song. Does it go fast? Does it go slow? Then they'll probably start the clock."

We felt as if he spilled enough tea with what he said, but Shelton wouldn't stop pouring it, so we kept listening.

"I bet you next month (January), I'll know when the album date is gonna be," he added.

Keep your eyes open for a final confirmation and official release date for the next Shelton record, but you best believe that he is taking time away from his crops and the farm life to get back into the studio to give us another new record.

