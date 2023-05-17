Blake Shelton Shares the Most Exciting Part of Reba McEntire Joining ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton will be sitting in a different chair for Season 24 of The Voice: His recliner at home. He's retiring as a coach, which means it's time for someone new to keep the seat warm.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Reba McEntire will be replacing the winningest coach in the reality singing competition's history after he retires.

Shelton tells E! News that he is eager to watch his country counterpart take the reins, but he's more excited for the contestants on Team Reba.

"I know she's a fan of the show, so she's probably had ideas of how she would do this for a long time, anyway," he says, speaking of McEntire. "I can't imagine what it's going to be like for those kids to get a chance to work with Reba."

"She's one of my heroes, she's an icon," he adds.

The "No Body" singer also says this next chapter on The Voice is a full circle moment for both the show and McEntire.

"It's kind of meant to be, I think," he explains. "From the versions of the story that I've heard, she was the original coach that they wanted here on The Voice to be the country representation."

"So, now that I've had my run, for her to finally get the job that she was meant to have to begin with, it will be fun."

Although the "Fancy" singer turned down the show's offer ahead of Season 1, she did serve as a mentor for Team Shelton, as she has this season.

"Timing is everything and everything happens for a reason," McEntire tells E! News. "And 15, 16 years ago it wasn't the right time for me and now it is. That's about all I can say and I'm really looking forward to it."