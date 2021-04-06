Cam Anthony and Emma Caroline's cover of "10,000 Hours" on Monday night's (April 5) episode of The Voice earned rave reviews from Dan + Shay. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney -- who originally co-wrote and sang the song with Justin Bieber, and are Battles Rounds advisors for Blake Shelton's team during the current season of the TV singing competition -- even deemed their performance "better than the original."

"Singing a song in front of the guys that wrote it is quite intimidating," admitted Anthony, 19 (quote via Entertainment Tonight). Fortunately, the pair had nothing to worry about.

"I legitimately have chills. I'm crying a little bit," said Shay Mooney of the performance. Added Dan Smyers, "You guys both made the song your own, and it's better than the original!"

Anthony and Caroline, 25, were competing to continue on in the competition; at the end of each battle, one contestant is eliminated. Both singers earned praise for their vocals, but the judges told Caroline -- who says she struggles with her self-confidence -- her stage presence was lacking.

"It’s frustrating to know that you are that good of a singer, but I don’t know that you believe you are that great of a singer because of your body language," Shelton told Caroline after the fact. Anthony, meanwhile, "looked like you were born to do that," the country star offered.

Wanting to give Caroline another chance, Shelton declared Anthony the winner of the battle, but used his one Battles Rounds save to keep Caroline in the competition.

"I wanted to scare some stage presence into you!" he told her, after waiting until the last moment to make the move.

"Emma, you have a gift, you really do. And you're so much more than someone's backup singer. You deserve to be in the front of the stage," Shelton continued, "but you gotta give us something to see. That's what we're gonna work on."

The Voice, now in its 20th season, airs on Monday nights on NBC at 8PM ET.

