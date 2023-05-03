Canaan Cox Tried to Warn Her! New &#8216;End Up in a Song&#8217; Leads EP [Listen]

Canaan Cox Tried to Warn Her! New ‘End Up in a Song’ Leads EP [Listen]

Annelise Loughead

The title track to Canaan Cox's new EP falls into an original space in country music. "End Up in a Song" is a bridge between heartbreak and new love, albeit a shaky bridge.

Whether or not Cox decides to walk that bridge is quite another story. Listen closely to the pop-friendly country cut, one that he admits started with a breakup. The End Up in a Song EP drops on May 5.

"I promise you, you don't want any part of this / Just another stream on repeat on my playlist / I know it's wrong of me to just string you along / So let's just break this off before you end up in a song," he sings at the chorus.

The person Cox is singing to is never heard from, but one gets a sense that they're not eager to break off a relationship that — as the song's bridge explains — is heating up.

"To be honest, this track was one of those 'just for me' songs," the North Carolina-to-Nashville singer tells Taste of Country, adding that a different song was set to become the title track.

"We came into this write and production with a 'let's just have some fun' mentality, instead of making it more fit for mainstream. The further I got into the process, the more I fell in love with it and decided to change gears."

"Twice" and "Hate Me More" are two more songs from the five-song EP. Fans of "End Up in a Song" will definitely appreciate Cox's sonic and lyrical approach to both.

Country Music's 50 Best Breakup Songs

When your heart is hurting, country music has the right song for you. Check out the best country breakup songs of all time, from Kenny Chesney, Randy Travis, Dolly Parton, Keith Urban and more.
Categories: Country Music News, Country Songs, Exclusives
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country