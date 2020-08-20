See Which Country Stars Have Welcomed Babies in 2020

If there was a silver lining to the pandemic, it's that many new country moms and dads got to spend quality time with their babies. Maren Morris and Morgan Wallen are among the first-time parents in 2020, and country couples kept hospitals busy.

Thomas Rhett, Jimmie Allen and Shay Mooney also welcomed new babies in 2020, with other stars like Gabby Barrett, Russell Dickerson and David Nail looking forward to new arrivals before the year ends or shortly after. The below list includes links to check out first pictures of the new bundles of joy.

Some may think all the time spent at home during the coronavirus quarantine could cause a baby boom, and while the numbers aren't in yet, that's true for artists like Barrett, who admits they started trying to conceive shortly after lockdown began. Wallen's announcement was a shock, as nobody knew he was an expectant father. On the very same day, Tucker Beathard revealed he has a 2-year-old baby girl. We included her on this list, as well.

This list of country babies born in 2020 will be updated throughout the year.