Can Cyndi Thomson Lead the Top Country Videos This Week?

Cyndi Thomson is back with a new video for her song "Life Ain't Always Beautiful," and it's a profoundly moving performance.

Thomson scored a huge hit with her debut single, "What I Really Meant to Say," in 2001, but stepped away from her career shortly thereafter.

She scored a hit as a songwriter in 2005, when Gary Allan took "Life Ain't Always Beautiful" to No. 4, and she's now recorded her own version of the song as she steps back into her music career after decades.

The video projects a message of strength and perseverance:

Thomson is squaring off against new videos from Dasha and Shane Profitt this week:

Which artist and video have your vote this week?

Jenny Tolman vaults into the Top 5 this week, debuting at No. 4 with her new video for "Maybe Next Month."

Spencer Hatcher debuts at No. 6 this time around with his "When She Calls Me Cowboy" video, while Matt Cooper returns to the Top 10 after an absence of a few weeks, landing at No. 8 with his new video for "Highs & Lows."

Thomas Rhett and Tucker Wetmore are also in at No. 9 with "Small Town Girls."

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.