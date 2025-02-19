Don Felder Shares a Health Update After Onstage Medical Emergency

Former Eagles member Don Felder is on the mend after suffering an onstage medical episode during the Rock Legends Cruise last week.

On Tuesday (Feb. 18), Felder shared a Facebook video update with fans saying he's feeling much better after a short stint in the ship's medical facility.

"I just wanted to tell you all I am back 100 percent," Felder says in the video. "I had a wonderful time down in the little medical facility getting an IV last night, and I feel fantastic. So I appreciate all your concern, but I am back and ready to rock."

Fan-filmed video shows the moment during last Thursday (Feb. 13)'s set when Felder appeared unsteady as he approached the microphone during a performance of the Eagles' 1973 song "Tequila Sunrise."

Medical professionals quickly came to his aid and assisted Felder as he walked offstage.

Representation for the rocker confirmed to Ultimate Classic Rock that Felder was determined to be suffering from dehydration. He was quarantined to rest for the following 24 hours according to the policy of the cruise ship.

Felder served as the Eagles' lead guitarist between 1974-2001. During his time in the group, he co-wrote "Hotel California," one of the Eagles' all-time biggest hits, with band mates Don Henley and Glenn Frey. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 1998.

Felder was fired from the Eagles in 2001 and responded with lawsuits alleging wrongful termination. He sought $50 million in damages in the suit, which was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount of money.

The Eagles in their current lineup, which includes country great Vince Gill, are currently in the midst of a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.