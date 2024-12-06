FBI Issues Warning to Smartphone Users: Hang Up + Create a Secret Word

In an announcement that seems like something out of the movies, the FBI has made a major statement about our family's security and what we need to do to stay protected.

The FBI is letting us all know that the use of artificial intelligence is making it a lot easier for us to get scammed by someone looking to make some money while causing mass hysteria to you and your family at the same time.

With AI, it is a lot easier to clone someone's voice and tone and make a phone call or a video to a family member as the loved one, demanding money or even worse.

The FBI just released a heavy warning for all Americans and their families to immediately create a secret word with our family members. A word that only our immediate family knows.

According to Forbes, public service alert number I-120324-PSA has been issued by the FBI to warn of cyber attackers increasingly looking to use generative AI to commit fraud on a large scale and increase the believability of their schemes.

Here are the exact directions from the FBI on what to do if you receive one of these phone calls.

Hang up the phone to verify the identity of the person calling you by researching the contact details online and calling the number found directly.

Create a secret word or phrase that is known to your family and contacts so that this can be used for identification purposes in the case of a true emergency call.

Never share sensitive information with people you have met only online or over the phone.

Once this unique family secret word is set, practice it with everyone in the home so you know that if you get a phone call with what sounds like your loved one on the other end, you can verify instantly using your family's personal and unique safe word.

