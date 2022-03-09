Grow a Mullet, Get Free Beer

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

A beer company has found a way to have fun while giving away something that we all love: Beer. Natty Light wants you to grow a mullet, and they will even pay for the haircut and give you a free beer for every month that you keep it.

Natural Light beer is bringing back their throwback cans from 1977, and with that, that want to have a resurgence of that year's most popular haircut: The mullet.

To enter, fans are asked to post a photo of their mullet on Twitter or Instagram before March 31, with the hashtags #NattyVintage and #sweepstakes.

The beer company goes on to say: "We'll keep that monthly shipment of Natty Light coming for as long as you keep the mullet this year. Remember to share your mullet progress on social using the same hashtags on the first of every month."

This is a very unique way to do a promotion, and I am in favor of it. I hope the reception is huge, and the mullets are grand, because I'm ready for some business up front and a party in the back!