Get ready to be either charmed or nauseated (depending on your romance-o-meter tolerance) by Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who of course are just as cute-couple good as you'd imagine this Valentine's Day (Feb,. 14).

Stefani, who is generally the more demonstrative on social media, did the lovey-dove thing proud with a touch of humor.. She wished Shelton ("my boo") best of luck on his opening night of his Friends and Heroes tour, posting a photo of Shelton doctored up to look like fellow Voice coach Adam Levine, who recently treated everyone to a shirtless performance at Super Bowl LII.

Amusingly, Levine's famous "California" tattoo is replaced with "Oklahoma." Of course!

Shelton did not post anything to social media, but he certainly didn't fall down in the V-Day stakes. Stefani also shared a video of herself examining Shelton's gift, a gorgeous (ginormous) bunch of flowers. which she termed the "prettiest, happiest" bouquet ever. Shelton's card was awfully nice, too, declaring, "I love you pretty girl."

The couple are doing well to keep their loving bonds strong, as they will be both very busy in the near future, with Shelton out on the road for his tour and Stefani handling her ongoing residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.