Age-Defying Influencer Baddie Winkle Dies at 97, but Her ‘Crown Is Eternal’

Helen Ruth Elam Vanwinkle — known to millions online as Baddie Winkle — passed away on Thursday (Sept. 4). She was 97.

The iconic influencer's family confirmed the news of her death in an emotional message on Instagram.

“Yesterday, an era came to an end and a star rose…,” the post began.

For more than a decade, Baddie Winkle encouraged her followers to live life to the fullest — no matter how old you are.

She struck social media gold in her 80s, dancing her way into pop culture legend.

Vanwinkle leaves behind more than viral photos — she leaves a legacy of joy, defiance, and unapologetically being yourself.

'She Was Joy, Rebellion, and Tenderness Wrapped in One'

Vanwinkle's social media tribute was every bit as vibrant as the woman herself.

“The crown is eternal, & her love on many realms will live forever,” her family wrote. She wasn’t just a grandmother — she was a movement.

Read More: Country Women Whose Husbands Died Too Soon

Wearing tie-dye shirts, sequin jackets, and skyscraper heels, she struck a pose in selfies that made her 3 million-strong Instagram following feel like they belonged to the party.

From Kentucky Farm to Fashion Icon

Helen Vanwinkle lived a quiet life in Waco, Ky., where she worked on a six-acre farm.

Then, in 2014, her great-granddaughter posted a photo of her in cutoff jean shorts and a tie-dye shirt — and the internet went wild.

She went viral at 85. By 87, she was attending the VMAs with Miley Cyrus, rubbing shoulders with Gwen Stefani, and starring in fashion and beauty campaigns that had never featured someone like her before.

Her Spark Lives On

She celebrated her 97th birthday in July with pink-and-gold cake, cozy pajamas, and her Labubus (grandchildren).

Just a few months earlier, she appeared in an ad for IT Cosmetics, joking about rotary phones while showing off flawless eyeliner.

Read More: 7 Country Men Whose Wives Died Too Soon

Along the way, she encouraged everyone — especially women — to embrace who they are, no matter how many candles were on the birthday cake.

As her family wrote: “This isn’t a goodbye, this is a See ya later.”

And to her millions of fans, that’s exactly how it feels.