Jason Aldean’s 10th studio, double album ‘MACON, GEORGIA’ is out now!

Country music superstar Jason Aldean just released GEORGIA, the completion of his double-album, MACON, GEORGIA!

Featuring his current single “Trouble with a Heartbreak," his 10th studio includes 20 new songs, including award winning No. 1 hit with Carrie Underwood “If I Didn’t Love You” and unheard live versions of 10 of Aldean’s biggest hits.

Three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year, 26 No.1 hits, 15 billion on-demand streams and more than 20 million albums sold across his 16-year career will mark the expansive 30-song hometown-inspired album with a commemorative three-disc vinyl set. Fans can see Aldean bring the album to life this summer on his national Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour.

LISTEN NOW!

