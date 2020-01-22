Kalie Shorr Announces Headlining Too Much to Say Tour

Kalie Shorr has revealed the first leg of her 2020 Too Much to Say Tour. This marks the singer’s first-ever headlining tour.

The first stop is at Nashville’s Exit/In on Jan. 31 before it heads across the country, with even more tour dates to be announced. Shorr has already kicked off 2020 with a bang, her performance at Nashville’s New Year’s Eve in front of more than 100,000 fans. The rest of the year is proving to be jam-packed for Shorr with the addition of her concerts.

“I've been looking forward to my first headlining tour for a very long time," she says in a press release. "I'm so thankful that hard work is paying off and I'm getting to bring Open Book to some really great venues across the country. Kicking things off at Exit/In is special for me. I've seen so many of my favorite bands there over the years and starting the Too Much to Say Tour in Nashville feels so right."

As for what her setlist will consist of? She plans to mix it up with her older material and her most recent album, Open Book.

"Naturally, I'll be playing all of Open Book, but I'm also excited to reimagine some of my earlier work through a new lens," she says. "I can't wait to get on the road, drink some tequila, and sing my heart out with the fans."

Kalie Shorr's 2020 Too Much to Say Tour Dates:

Jan. 31 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit/In

Feb. 20 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hotel Cafe

Feb. 21 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Stoney's Rockin Country

March 14 - Stamford, Conn. @ Palace Theatre

March 15 - Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun - Wolf Den

March 16 - New York, N.Y. @ The Mercury Lounge

May 15 - Sault Ste Marie, Mich. @ Kewadin Casino

May 16 - Sault Ste Marie, Mich. @ Kewadin Casino

More dates to be added