Winter season is finally over. What better way to kick off spring than with the perfect pairing of country music and wine country?

We've got a chance for you and a guest to fly to Napa Valley, California for Live in the Vineyard Goes Country. Jordan Davis, Brett Young, Max McNown, RaeLynn and many more country music stars are set to be there — you don't want to miss out on this unforgettable experience!

Here's what you can win:

Two VIP passes to Live in the Vineyard Goes Country , April 22-24 in stunning Napa Valley, California

, April 22-24 in stunning Napa Valley, California Roundtrip airfare for two to California

Two-night hotel stay

$500 in spending money

Now that we've got you hooked, how do you enter to win?

Get our free mobile app

Get social with us. Like, follow and share using the prompts below. The more you interact, the more entries you earn. Enter Monday March 17, 2025 through Friday March 28, 2025 for your chance to win the trip.

*This is a multi-market promotion open to those 21 and older. One winner will be selected on Monday, March 31. Prize is provided by Live in the Vineyard Goes Country and Visit Napa Valley.*

24 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years. Gallery Credit: Jess