Win a Trip to ‘Live in the Vineyard Goes Country’ in Napa Valley, California

Winter season is finally over. What better way to kick off spring than with the perfect pairing of country music and wine country?

We've got a chance for you and a guest to fly to Napa Valley, California for Live in the Vineyard Goes Country. Jordan Davis, Brett Young, Max McNown, RaeLynn and many more country music stars are set to be there — you don't want to miss out on this unforgettable experience!

Here's what you can win:

  • Two VIP passes to Live in the Vineyard Goes Country, April 22-24 in stunning Napa Valley, California
  • Roundtrip airfare for two to California
  • Two-night hotel stay
  • $500 in spending money

Now that we've got you hooked, how do you enter to win?

Get social with us. Like, follow and share using the prompts below. The more you interact, the more entries you earn. Enter Monday March 17, 2025 through Friday March 28, 2025 for your chance to win the trip.

*This is a multi-market promotion open to those 21 and older. One winner will be selected on Monday, March 31. Prize is provided by Live in the Vineyard Goes Country and Visit Napa Valley.*

