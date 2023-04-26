MLB All-Star Mark Melancon has listed his spectacular waterfront mansion in Florida for sale, and pictures show a top-of-the-line home that's like a private slice of paradise.

The Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher is asking $10.95 million for his 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 5,921-square-foot waterfront mansion in the exclusive Anna Maria Island area of Holmes Beach, Fla.

The elegant mansion sits right on the edge of the water on Bimini Bay, and it offers stunning views of the water from every room of the house.

The main floor of the luxury residence centers around an open-concept great room that takes in the living room, chef's kitchen and dining area. The gourmet kitchen features a 16-foot island with galley sink, quartz countertops and a walk-in pantry, while the living room features a gas fireplace and custom built-in bookcases. Double chandeliers define the dining area, and the ultra-high-end finishes and soaring ceilings with meticulous woodworking and trim add to the feeling of elegance that defines the home.

The waterfront mansion also includes an entertainment room, multiple balconies and a two-and-a-half car garage.

The master bedroom is practically a private retreat unto itself, featuring a private seating area and private lanai, a gas fireplace and an oversized walk-in closet with its own washer and dryer setup. The suite also has automated shades and an intricate trayed ceiling.

The outdoor living space is just as spectacular, including four covered patios, a fireplace, outdoor kitchen, infinity edge pool and spa and a putting green complete with sand pit. The property steps down to a private dock for two boats. Lush artificial turf offers a low-maintenance, well-groomed look to the carefully manicured grounds.

Charles Buky at Coldwell Banker Realty holds the official listing on Melançon's luxurious Florida estate.