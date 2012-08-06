Most Anticipated Album (Remainder of 2012)? – Readers Poll

Five months remain in 2012, and while there have been many huge albums released this year, it seems the best could be saved for last. New albums from Jason Aldean and Taylor Swift are just two of the projects rumored to be available before the Christmas rush. Which new for 2012 country album are you most looking forward to?

Also included in today's poll are the upcoming Christmas albums from Scotty McCreery and Blake Shelton. While there are no release dates on either, it would be a serious marketing error to push those projects to stores after Dec. 25. Darius Rucker is another country crooner with a much-anticipated project expected in 2012. If there's another upcoming 2012 album you're more excited about, tell us about it in the comments section below.