‘The Voice': Natasia GreyCloud Slays Chris Stapleton Cover

The Voice season 15 Knockouts began on Monday (Oct. 29), with coaches pairing up the remaining 32 team members who each perform songs of their own choosing. You all know the drill: The coach in question chooses who advances to the next round, and the loser either goes home or is stolen by another coach (if lucky!). There's also one chance for each coach to save an eliminated contestant. So what went down?

In terms of country music, Team Kelly Clarkson showed up in a big way, with the diva pitting three of her finest against each other: Kymberli Joye vs. Zaxai vs. Natasia GreyCloud.

While Joye brought it with a cover of Maren Morris' hit with Zedd, "The Middle," the true standout was GreyCloud, who moved to Nashville to pursue her career and decided to blow the roof off things with a Chris Stapleton cover, "Tennessee Whiskey," in which she showed off an impressive range that had both Clarkson and Coach Jennifer Hudson muttering encouragement from the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Zaxai took things out of country territory with his soulful "Cruisin'" by Smokey Robinson.

GreyCloud's performance, although strong, did not win over Clarkson, who decided upon Joye and Zaxai. Luckily, however, Coach Blake Shelton coolly swooped in and saved the day, stealing the highly deserving GreyCloud to his own team.

We'll be following all the Voice shenanigans from start to finish this season, with a focus on country music's offerings, so check here each week to see how your favorites are faring. We'll keep you up to date!