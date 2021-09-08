Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

There are so many new country albums coming oour way in September 2021. I think we are still seeing the benefits of the quarantine, which is great for us as country fans! Let's roll through some of the new country album releases for September 2021:

On Sept. 3: Lauren Alaina's Sitting Pretty on Top of the World hit the shelves, and man is this a personal album. Lauren gets really deep into what was on her mind these past couple of years, and she really takes us through a journey of life that you can learn a few lessons from, that's for sure.

On Sept. 17: Scotty McCreery's Same Truck will drop, and his fans are so darn excited about it! Scotty told us that his fans found out when the pre-sale and dates and all the codes and stuff before they were supposed to, but he is so happy that they are excited for this new music to drop. So am I.

On Sept. 24: Carrie Underwood's My Gift special edition comes out, and I fully expect Carrie Underwood to rule Christmas 2021, just like she did Christmas 2020. There will be three new tracks on this re-release, as well. I can't wait to be sitting by the fire with our 2-year-old daughter, opening presents on Christmas morning, listening to Carrie.

A full list of album releases set for September 2021 includes:

Sept. 3: Lauren Alaina, Sitting Pretty on Top of the World

Sept. 10: Kacey Mugraves, Star-Crossed

Sept. 17: Carly Pearce, 29: Written in Stone

Sept. 17: Laine Hardy, Here's to Anyone

Sept. 17: Scotty McCreery, Same Truck

Sept. 24: Larry Fleet, Stack of Records

Sept. 24: Mickey Guyton, Remember Her Name