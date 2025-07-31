James "Sandy" Pinkard, a famed Nashville songwriter who also recorded parody versions of some of country's biggest hits, has died, according to Music Row. He was 78.

A native of Abbeville, La., Pinkard began to find success as a Nashville country music songwriter in the 1970s.

Songwriting Success

He co-wrote hits like Mel Tillis' "Coca Cola Cowboy," Shelley West and David Frizzell's "You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma," Anne Murray's Blessed Are the Believers" and Vern Gosdin's "I Can Tell By the Way You Dance."

According to KFLY, Pinkard also wrote songs for Brenda Lee, John Anderson, Mickey Gilley and more. Though the bulk of his success was in country music, he also wrote songs that were recorded by Cher, Ray Charles and Clint Eastwood.

A Move Into Comedy

In the mid-1980s, thanks to an introduction from producer Jim Ed Norman, Pinkard teamed up with fellow country music Richard Bowden, and the two became comedy country duo Pinkard & Bowden.

Their debut album, 1984's Writers in Disguise, peaked just outside the Top 40 on the country charts.

Its tracklist included a number of parodies of famous country songs, including "Help Me Make it Through the Yard" (Sammi Smith's "Help Me Make it Through the Night"), "Delta Dawg" (Tanya Tucker's "Delta Dawn") and "Blue Hairs Driving in My Lane" (Willie Nelson's "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain.)

Pinkard & Bowden went on to be a success both with country fans and in comedy clubs. They released four more albums between 1985 and 1993, which featured hits like "Mama She's Lazy" (The Judds' "Mama He's Crazy") "She Thinks I Steal Cars" (George Jones' "She Thinks I Still Care") and more.

"Mama She's Lazy" was a No. 3 hit on the country charts in 1993.

Personal Life + Later Years

Pinkard served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Sanford Pinkard, Sr. and Dorothy Ann Milliman Pinkard, as well as a brother, William Howeth Pinkard.

He lived in Kingwood, West Va. and died at his residence on Saturday, July 26.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Ann Bennett, son Tom Maxwell, daughters Pamela Way and Mary Athalia Irwin, brother Chris Pinkard and grandson Henry Stuart Irwin.

Pinkard's memorial service will be held at the West Virginia National Ceremony on Thursday (July 31), where he will be accorded full military honors.

His family requests that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to express condolences make donations to the Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center, designating checks to the Veterans With Guitars program.