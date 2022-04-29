How to Watch Stagecoach 2022 Stream Live Exclusively on YouTube

Stagecoach returns in-person to its Indio, Calif., concert grounds in 2022, but if you can't make out to the West Coast this year, you're in luck: All three days of the festival will livestream on YouTube.

It's the first-ever livestream of its kind for Stagecoach, and promises at-home viewers a front-row seat to the biggest performances of each night, including headlining sets from Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood, plus performances from A-Listers including Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Hardy, Midland and more.

The livestream features a handful of extra goodies for viewers, including a different star guest host each night. Breland will host night one of the livestream on Friday (April 29), and he's also closing out the show that night with a Late Night in Palomino set. The Late Night in Palomino performances will be a mainstay for all three nights: Orville Peck is taking that slot on Saturday (April 30) and DJ Diplo will do the honors on the show's final night on Sunday (May 1).

On Saturday, the guest host will be up-and-comer Reyna Roberts, who toured with Reba McEntire earlier in 2022. Finally, on Sunday night, Hailey Whitters will take the reins to host the livestream. All three hosts will interview their fellow Stagecoach performers during their respective nights.

In addition to the mainstage fun, YouTube Premium members will have access to special Pre-Parties throughout the festival weekend. Performers hosting Pre-Parties include Midland, Underwood, Brothers Osborne and Cody Johnson.

The livestream will kick off on Friday at 3:30PM PST and continue throughout the weekend via the Stagecoach YouTube channel. See the complete schedule below.