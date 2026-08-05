The Eagles will keep their longstanding engagement at Las Vegas' The Sphere going for a while longer. The group just put four new dates on the calendar for January 2027.

Their residency is the longest by far in The Sphere's (albeit relatively short) history. They've now booked 72 shows at the venue since September 2024.

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That's almost twice as many dates as the next-longest running performer U2, who were the first to play at The Sphere when it opened in September 2023 and who have played 40 dates there in total.

The Eagles Announce New Las Vegas Residency Dates For January 2027

Tickets for the newly-announced Eagles dates will go on sale on Aug. 14. Here are the four shows:

Jan. 15, 16, 22, 23

In a social media announcement, the group said that the shows were booked in response to "overwhelming demand." In July, they extended their Sphere residency with a batch of December 2026 dates.

Are The Eagles Retiring?

Yes, but it's been a gradual process.

The group announced their final tour, The Long Goodbye, in June of 2023. From the outset, that trek was billed as an open-ended run that won't stop until everyone who wants to see the band for the last time has had a chance to do so.

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Most recently, the group performed three stadium dates on The Long Goodbye Tour in May 2026.

The Eagles' shows at The Sphere have been separate from that tour.

What's Next For The Eagles?

The legendary rock group have not yet announced their final show, but their newly-announced The Sphere dates confirmed that their touring career will proceed into at least the beginning of 2027.

They've also made it clear that new music from the band's current lineup — which has included Vince Gill since 2017 — is very unlikely.

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It's likely that The Eagles will eventually stage a final show, probably in a stadium venue, as a formal goodbye to fans.

"Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music, the Eagles said when they announced their final tour.

"At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades," their statement continued. "This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on."