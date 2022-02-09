Minnesota Man Roasts Friend With ‘Troy Sucks at Fishing’ Billboard

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

Now this is a billboard I fully support and can get behind. Meet Troy, a Minnesota man who apparently sucks at fishing. His fishing buddies say Troy has been "less than successful" on recent trips, and they really felt the need to purchase a billboard to make sure Troy — and the whole town they live in — knows that Troy sucks at fishing.

It even gives an email where you can email Troy and do some trash-talking, if you would like. David Vee tells the Duluth News Tribune (quote via Minnesota Public Radio) that he paid $300 for the digital billboard and it lasted five days. Troy was a good sport about it, but Vee and their fishing group anticipate some kind of revenge, especially now that it has gone viral.

The email address is troysucks2@gmail.com and dozens of emails with tips and insults have come in.

"He's a fine fisherman," Vee admits to the newspaper. "I won't tell him that to his face, but he's a fine fisherman and he knows how to catch a fish and all that stuff, but just if there's bad luck on the boat or in the fish house, Troy's got it."