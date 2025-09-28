Country singer Tyler Rich recently shared with us that he and his wife were almost mangled by a bear on their anniversary vacation recently.

Rich was a guest on Taste of Country Nights where he spoke about the horrific event.

"We went down Yellowstone and went on a couple hikes and stuff. We were seconds away from being mauled by a grizzly bear, it was pretty cool."

Not the first reaction we had, but nonetheless, we were ready to hear more.

Rich said "We were alone, on ATVs and literally like 20 yards in front of us was a Volkswagen-sized grizzly and her two cubs and I just froze."

"I didn't know what to do. I had like 20 ideas," he admits.

"But in that moment, you are just like, humbled. She like ran away from us, but the trail we had to keep going on on the ATV trail literally where they were just running," he continues.

Rich says he had an epiphany at that time."I told my wife, I was like, 'A mom grizzly bear that thinks her cubs are threatened is the number one apex predator on the Earth.'"

I mentioned to Rich that at least it was a romantic way to die -- protecting his wife from being mauled from a grizzly bear at Yellowstone Park.

Rich responded, "She actually said something like that, she said 'you know, it might have been like a sweet ending.'"

Rich described how that ending might have played out. "I obviously would have just ran straight at the bear so she could get away. And she was like 'No, I would run at the bear.'"

The two realized that it was not the best time or place to get into an argument about who would save who from being mauled by a grizzly bear just as the bear and her cubs ran off.

We are glad Rich is okay to see the release of his album Leaving California, which is the second part of a two-part album drop that was released on September 26th.

How Old is Tyler Rich?

Tyler Rich is 39 years-old and was born on February 24, 1986.

Who is Tyler Rich's Wife?

Rich's wife is actress Sabina Gadecki. She has a long resume in Hollywood and most recently played Carla on Fire Country.