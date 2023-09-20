Coming off of the big announcement that Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak will retire at the end of next season, many longtime fans were wondering what would happen with Vanna White.

Season 41 of Wheel of Fortune began filming last week. It will be Sajak's final year as host before Ryan Seacrest takes over for Season 42. White has officially re-upped with Sony after seeking out a raise, which she had not gotten in more than 18 years working on the show.

According to TMZ, negotiations between White's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, and Sony were "very difficult." Freedman wanted her to earn at least half of what co-star Sajak is making, which is his current $15 million dollar per season salary.

Here is where the waters begin to get a little murky. According to TMZ, White's lawyer insisted during the negotiations that a clause in White's contract be removed. That clause would release the studio from any claims that White might have against them.

That clause was indeed removed, which might signal White's intention to file a gender discrimination suit against Sony. White and Sajak are equally billed as the co-stars of the show, and they are announced as such as they walk out hand-in-hand for each episode. Their celebrity status is pretty equal, yet White was only making $3 million a year, compared to Sajak's $15 million per year salary.

White's new contract keeps her on the show for another two years, but after that, there's no telling what might occur. Buckle up, as the wheel continues to spin, things could get a little more interesting in the upcoming years for Wheel of Fortune.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

10 Artists We Totally Underestimated Oliver Anthony is country music's newest underdog, but he's just next in line on a list of hitmakers that fans, the media and the music industry scoffed at.

This list of 10 artists we underestimated includes at least five legitimate superstars with dozens of No. 1 hits, two American Idol finalists and country music's first real viral sensation. Each has proven themselves worthy in ways nobody saw coming.

PICTURES: See Inside 'Duck Dynasty' Stars' Stunning Historic Plantation Venue Duck Dynasty stars Jase and Missy Robertson have carefully renovated and restored a historic Southern plantation in Louisiana as a wedding and events venue, and you can book a stay!