No Live Audience for 2020 CMA Awards

It's going to be essential personnel only at the 2020 CMA Awards. One day after revealing the nominations for the Nov. 11 show, the Country Music Association shares that fans will not be allowed inside the venue.

It's still not clear what venue it is, however, or where the CMA Awards will be broadcast from this year. The Nashville show is typically staged at the Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville, but no announcement has been made to indicate that will be the CMAs' home once again. News that tickets will not be sold to the general public makes hosting the 2020 show in such a large venue unnecessary, and perhaps cost-prohibitive.

The CMA's CEO Sarah Trahern shared this news in a letter to members on Tuesday morning, shortly after Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs were revealed to be the most nominated artists at the 2020 CMA Awards. Lambert is nominated in every category she's eligible for, while Combs is up for Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist, Single and Song of the Year (twice).

"We understand this news is disappointing, but know the adjustment is necessary in order to provide the safest possible environment for all involved," Trahern writes in her letter.

The 2020 CMA Awards air on ABC at 8PM ET on Nov. 11. Hosts have yet to be announced, but per Trahern, that will change in a matter of weeks, and there will be more than one host.

In addition to Combs and Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Keith Urban round out the Entertainer of the Year category for 2020. Of that group only Urban has won the award previously. Maren Morris, Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce are among the most nominated singers, as well. No performers for the show have been announced.

