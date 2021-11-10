The smiles show how much country music's most famous stars enjoyed walking the CMA Awards red carpet. Pictures from the 2021 show find CMA nominees, performers and presenters looking their best ahead of the ABC broadcast.

As usual, a few stars took chances with daring outfits, tailored specifically for taste and personality. Long, sleek dresses and debonair suits or tuxedos seem to be the norm this year, but stars like Jimmie Allen and Lainey Wilson deviated with a red carpet look that truly stands out from the rest.

Photos from the 2021 CMA Awards red carpet find country music's best dressed stars posing and almost flirting with the camera, if not their partner. Luke Bryan in a Tom Ford suit, Tenille Townes and Old Dominion are three more who really impressed us early, but of course, fashionable stars like Kelsea Ballerini and Nicole Kidman are rarely outdone.

Watch the 2021 CMA Awards starting at 8PM ET on ABC.

