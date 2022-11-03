Reba McEntire, Rex Linn + More Announced as CMA Awards Presenters

The CMA Awards are coming up on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and the Country Music Association has announced the list of artists and celebrities who will serve as award presenters at the show.

The star-studded group of presenters includes CMA-nominated artists, country legends, professional athletes and actors. The country artists that have been announced as presenters are Breland, Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard, Wynonna Judd, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Reba McEntire, Jeannie Seely and Lainey Wilson.

Presenters are also coming to the awards ceremony from the TV and movie world, and these include George & Tammy's Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, Sarah Drew, Yellowtone's Cole Hauser, Big Sky's Rex Linn — who is also Reba McEntire's boyfriend — and HGTV's Ben and Erin Napier.

Professional baseball player, two-time world series champ and Tennessee native Mookie Betts will also join as a presenter.

The awards will be hosted by country superstar Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning. Performers for the show have also been announced in recent weeks, and fans can expect performances from Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, McEntire, Cole Swindell and more.

The show will also feature multiple collaborations, including Kelsea Ballerini with Kelly Clarkson and Pearce ("You're Drunk, Go Home"), Hardy and Wilson ("Wait in the Truck"), Zac Brown Band with Jimmie Allen and Marcus King ("Out in the Middle") and more.

The show will open with an "All-Star" tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Dierks Bentley, Underwood, Jon Pardi and Wilson will also be on hand to honor Alan Jackson as he receives the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2022 CMA Awards air on ABC live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 8PM ET. It will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.