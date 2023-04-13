2023 ACM Awards Nominations: Biggest Snubs + Surprises

This semi-annual list of country music snubs and surprises gets to say goodbye to a snubbed MVP. A long-deserving superstar has finally been recognized as an Entertainer of the Year nominee for the 2023 ACM Awards.

Kane Brown will have his chance at the big ACM Awards prize on May 11. He's one of seven nominees in the most-coveted category, marking the first time he's been up for an award in an artist category. His EOTY selection follows three nominations at both the 2022 ACM and CMA Awards. The "Thank God" singer is finally getting some credit!

Related: 2023 ACM Awards Nominees Revealed: The Full List

The same can't be said for at least two other country hitmakers and the only country group with a No. 1 radio hit in 2022. Find five snubs and three surprises below. Lainey Wilson and Hardy are the most nominated artists with six and seven apiece, but that's hardly a surprise.

Cole Swindell with five nominations? No one is saying he's not worthy — it's just that he only had two lifetime nominations prior to this year, so yeah, it's surprising!

Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood make our ACM Awards Nominations: Biggest Snubs + Surprises list, as does Jason Aldean.

The ACMs will broadcast on Amazon Prime Video this year. Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton will host.