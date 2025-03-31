The people have spoken: George Strait, Tim McGraw, Scotty McCreery and Riley Green are four of the hottest men in all of country music.

But in Taste of Country's 2025 March Man-Ness competition, there can only be one winner. Now, you must pick between Strait and McGraw (Old School division), then McCreery and Green (New School division).

Two will move on to the Championship. Only one will be crowned King of Hot.

It's been a heated competition leading up to the Final Four, and at no point could anyone guess what would happen next. Choosing between these fellas now will be downright impossible!

Remember, you're voting with your eyes, not your ears — they all make great music, but who is the hottest?

Taste of Country's 2025 March Man-Ness Tournament — Rounds + Voting:

Round 1: March 18-23

Round 2: March 24-27

Round 3: March 28-30

Final Four: March 31-April 3

Championship: April 4-7

Cast your votes for the hottest male country singer of all time below. You can vote once per hour (per matchup) from now through April 3 at 11:59PM ET.

VOTE NOW:

Old School Finals:

george strait singing tim mcgraw singing Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025 loading...

New School Finals:

scotty mccreery singing riley green hat singing Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025 loading...

Thanks for voting in Round 3 of Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025! Check back on April 4 to see who makes it to the Championship and place your final vote!

Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025 bracket Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025 loading...