It's Alec Baldwin plus eight! The actor's family of nine is headed to TLC in a new reality series called The Baldwins.

While the show will center around the chaos of running a household with seven children — all under the age of 13 — there will be some heavier moments the family will address. Namely, this includes Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust.

Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter after the gun he was holding was discharged, killing Hutchins.



Prosecutors alleged the defense buried evidence.



When the defense declined to appeal, the charges were dismissed.

"A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy," the actor's wife Hilaria says in the show's trailer. "This is never something to forget, and we're trying to parent through it."

"Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you and these kids," Baldwin says to his wife in another part of the teaser.

Watch the trailer for The Baldwins:

Who Are Alec Baldwin's Children?

Baldwin and Hilaria were married on June 30, 2012. They share seven children together: Ilaria Catalina Irena, 2, Maria Lucia Victoria, 2 (born to a surrogate), Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 6, Romeo Alejandro David, 7, Leonardo Angel Charles, 8, Rafael Thomas, 9, and Carmen Gabriela, 11.

The Baldwin family also have several pets.

"Seven children, six animals and two parents... wild family," Hilaria says in the trailer.

The actor oldest daughter is Ireland, whom he shared with his first wife, Kim Basinger. It hasn't been confirmed if the 29-year-old will be a part of The Baldwins series.

The Baldwins will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10PM ET on TLC.

