Alyssa Trahan gets a little nostalgic in the new music video for "Memories Not Dreams," but in doing so she shares an important message about going after what you're longing for.

The new music video — premiering exclusively on Taste of Country — finds the Nashville-based singer picking a guitar as photos and video from her childhood in East Rochester, N.Y., fill the screen around her. There's a kind of Hefe warmth to each image that takes us all back to our youth, making her lyrics that much more effective.

"Everybody's time is gonna come / That's the one thing we can all count on / I don't know when it will be / But when it's my time to leave / I wanna die with memories, not dreams," she sings at the chorus of "Memories Not Dreams."

Kent Maxson and Adam James Deiboldt co-wrote the song with Trahan, and the singer tells Medium it came together rather quickly. Since moving to Nashville in 2016 she’s signed a publishing deal with Dan Hodges Music and built a live following through more than 100 shows each year. Her songs have been featured in television commercials and films and she’s opened for Charlie Daniels, Jana Kramer, Josh Turner and more.