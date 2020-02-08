Aubrie Sellers isn't afraid. The singer pulled back all the sonic layers of her new collaboration with Steve Earle and delivered a guitar and vocal rendition of "My Love Will Not Change" for Taste of Country readers and Taste of Country Nights listeners.

Find just her guitar player Ethan Ballinger behind her, strumming electric as Sellers works through a grungy country song from her just-released Far From Home album. "My Love Will Not Change" is the only song on the album she didn't write, she shares. Several of the rest were written with Ballinger, who is also her boyfriend. A few others like "Lucky Charm" and "Under the Sun" were written about him.

This isn't an album filled with love songs, however. Those who've followed Sellers know she'll face her anxieties and mental health struggles head-on, and she does it again with a song called "Worried Mind." However, "Haven't Even Kissed Me Yet" is the song she says is her favorite on Far From Home, although it was tough for her to choose just one.

Far From Home is Sellers' second studio album, her first since the critically acclaimed New City Blues in 2016. The 2017 Taste of Country RISER has always worn her influences on her sleeve, and she did on this day, too, with a Hank Williams Jr. T-shirt. However, punk and garage rock, Americana and blues music all find their way into this album. Sharp guitar licks, thin arrangements and bold lyrics that challenge what's comfortable are hallmarks of the album, an album that's as bold as you'll hear in 2020.

Look for Sellers on the road during separate tours with Earle and Tanya Tucker in 2020.