Poll: What’s the Best Movie Performance by a Country Star?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

The Oscars were on Sunday (Feb. 10), so I'm in a movie vibe today.

Some of the biggest country stars have made appearances on the big screen over the years. Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Randy Travis, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are just a few of the big-name country stars to hit the big screen.

My favorite appearance from a country star was Tim McGraw in The Blind Side. Tim had a defining role in that movie that really made it stand out to me. It's also one of my favorite movies of all time!

What do you think is the best performance by a country star in a movie?