Billy Ray Cyrus Announces New Album, ‘The SnakeDoctor Circus’

Billy Ray Cyrus' first new studio album in nearly three years, The SnakeDoctor Circus, will arrive this year.

The project will be a concept album and features Cyrus’ longtime collaborator and songwriting mentor, Don Von Tress. Von Tress wrote the classic hit "Achy Breaky Heart" on Cyrus' debut album, Some Gave All.

Ironically, Cyrus wrote "Some Gave All" about a Vietnam veteran in 1989, only to meet Von Tress — also a Vietnam veteran — a few years later. The pair have been collaborating since, for the last 25 years.

BMG

"The SnakeDoctor Circus album certainly has a lot to say and the music reflects all my influences. My goal has always been to make music that would touch people's lives around the world. I'm excited about getting the music to the people," Cyrus says in a press release that offers little details about a release date or track listing.

"The SnakeDoctor Circus is a very personal body of music for Billy Ray. He poured his heart and soul into every note and we are happy to help present it to his passionate and adoring fanbase," Jon Loba, EVP, BBR Music Group adds.

No release date has been shared, but Cyrus did offer the album cover before revealing the new music news officially on Monday (March 18).

Cyrus has been an entertainment industry staple through music, theatre and television since his introduction as a monster hitmaker in the early 1990s. "Achy Breaky Heart" was a multi-platinum release that has since become a classic.