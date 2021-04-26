Bindi Irwin's baby Grace isn't quite ready to join the family business, but she's dressed for the part. The 1-month-old is wearing her very first Australia Zoo khakis and snuggled alongside four tortoises in these new pictures.

Grace Warrior Irwin Powell's photo spread can be found at Bindi Irwin's Instagram page. Her father is Chandler Powell, Bindi's husband of one year. In fact, the little girl arrived on their wedding anniversary, March 25.

"To celebrate one month, our beautiful Grace Warrior received her first khakis and met the star tortoises here at Australia Zoo," the new mom writes. "We’re so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess. I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals."

By the end of the photo sesh, little Grace looks to have fallen asleep. See for yourself:

Shortly after Grace was born, Bindi and her husband revealed that she was named after relatives on both sides of the family.

"Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," Bindi says, referring to the Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, who died in Sept. 2006.

Powell shared video of the photoshoot on his Instagram page, writing: "One month of life with our beautiful girl. She’s already got her own khakis and is helping take care of star tortoises at #AustraliaZoo. We love you Grace!"

Irwin stars in the Animal Planet show Crikey! It's the Irwins with her younger brother, Robert, and mother, Terri. Season 3 of the show began earlier this year.