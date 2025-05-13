Bindi Irwin Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Endometriosis Returns

Bindi Irwin was rushed to the hospital on the day of the annual Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas. The 26-year-old underwent emergency surgery, but that was just the start of it.

The Australian TV personality and daughter of the late Steve Irwin updated fans on social media on Monday, two days after the event.

"Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin died in 2006.

His wife and kids (including son Robert) have kept his legacy and mission alive through Wildlife Warriors.

In 2023, Bindi revealed she underwent surgery for endometriosis. Doctors found 37 lesions and a chocolate cyst and removed them.

Robert Irwin was first to share news that something was wrong with his sister. During the event he shared she had to pull out of attending on doctor's orders. The problem was her appendix was about to burst.

On Instagram, Bindi admits she went months with a "grumbly appendix" before needing treatment. It's far from the first time she's tried to fight through intense pain.

The surgery was actually performed at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. There, doctors also removed 14 new endometriosis lesions and repaired a large hernia she says she acquired during childbirth four years ago.

Her sleepy Instagram video expressed gratitude for all the well-wishes and support.

In 2023, Irwin revealed she'd spent 10 years in pain, searching for a diagnosis. Eventually, doctors would discover endometriosis, a condition in which uterus tissue or cells grow outside the uterus (per the Mayo Clinic).

After surgery, Irwin found herself the face of yet another important cause and message. She has candidly discussed what she went through and how for years she tried to live on without answers or treatment.

"Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain," she wrote then.

Her fans and followers on social media once again thanked her for the courage to share her story.

Bindi Irwin Fan Response

Her video was sent on Monday and has nearly five million views on Instagram as of Tuesday morning.

Irwin is married to Chandler Powell. Together they have a daughter named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, born on March 25, 2021.

