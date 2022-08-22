Blanco Brown is hitting the road this fall for his headlining Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Taste of Country can exclusively announce the 16-date trek, which will kick off Oct. 6 in Warrendale, Penn., and extend through early December, wrapping in Fort Wayne, Ind.

"Growing up, if anyone had told me I'd be doing my own headlining tour, I never would have believed it," Brown says in a statement. "It's such an amazing feeling, hitting the road on the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. I'm excited to get to present my own show and connect with my fans in my own way. It's go time!!!"

Courtesy: Blanco Brown via The Press House Courtesy: Blanco Brown via The Press House loading...

Returning to the road is a big triumph for the star, who's been through a tumultuous couple of years. In September 2020, he was involved in a near-fatal motorcycle accident near his home in Atlanta and sustained a shattered pelvis and multiple other injuries. In March 2022, he admitted that he still had to fight through the pain from his injuries, but also said the experience had provided powerful clarity about the fact that he was meant to pursue music.

Brown first introduced fans to his signature style of music, "Trailer Trap," with the release of "The Git Up" in 2019. That song went viral, and in 2020, he had a No. 1 country radio hit with Parmalee, called "Just the Way."

Tickets for Brown's Monster Energy Outbreak Tour dates go on sale August 24.

Blanco Brown's 2022 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Dates:

Oct. 6 -- Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel’s

Oct. 7 -- Huntington, W.Va. @ The Loud

Oct. 13 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

Oct. 14 -- Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

Oct. 15 -- West Chester, Ohio @ Lori’s Roadhouse Live

Oct. 20 -- Sauget, Ill. @ Pop’s Concert Venue

Oct. 21 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ 8 Seconds Saloon

Nov. 3 -- Harrisburg, Pa. @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

Nov. 4 -- Worcester, Ma. @ Off The Rails

Nov. 5 -- Jersey City, N.J. @ White Eagle Hall

Nov. 9 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

Nov. 10 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ The Loft at Center Stage Theater

Nov. 11 -- Fernandina Beach, Fla. @ Sadler Ranch

Dec. 1 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

Dec. 2 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Joe’s Bar

Dec. 3 -- Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s Entertainment Center