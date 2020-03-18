The 2020 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Organizers of the annual cross-genre music festival announced on Wednesday (March 18) that the festival, which was originally slated to take place in Machester, Tenn., from June 11-14, is postponed until September. The festival is now slated for Sept. 24-27, according to a tweet.

The Twitter post offered no details in regard to possible lineup changes. More details are to be announced.

Bonnaroo 2020's originally announced lineup included Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Morgan Wallen, Billy Strings and Yola and more country and Americana artists as part of one of the most diverse musical experiences of each year. The Grand Ole Opry was also slated to stage a performance.

Orville Peck, Greensky Bluegrass, the Marcus King Band, Mandolin Orange, Liz Cooper and the Stampede and more were also part of the lineup of rock, pop, hip-hop and country artists.



The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11, and the news has impacted a wide number of festivals and major tours in every genre all over the globe. There were 4,226 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 75 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Tuesday (March 17), and people are being encouraged to self-isolate after President Trump declared a national emergency.

In an unprecedented move, Live Nation and AEG banded together with the biggest talent agencies in the music business to suspend all of their major arena tours across the world as the pandemic continues to disrupt every facet of life for millions.