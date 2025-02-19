NASCAR Star Brad Keselowski + Wife Paige Expecting Fourth Child
Brad Keselowski’s pit stop is getting a little more crowded.
The NASCAR driver and RFK Racing co-owner shared exciting news with his fans on social media. He and his wife, Paige, are expecting their fourth child!
They shared the news in the post below:
They posted ultrasound images and a message that read, "Keselowski party of 6, coming soon!" in reference to their growing family.
The announcement comes as Keselowski’s family, which includes three children — daughters Scarlett and Autumn, and son Maize, born in November 2023 — prepares to welcome their newest member.
The couple wed in 2017, and they posted a cute eight-year anniversary celebration shot below:
Paige and Brad Keselowski also recently celebrated his 41st birthday, with her sharing a special birthday message:
Brad's NASCAR career has kept him pretty busy along with his family life. In 2024, Keselowski won his first race for RFK Racing, breaking a 110-race winless streak.
Keselowski is a popular NASCAR driver, best known for his success in the Cup Series. He made his mark with his first major victory in 2009 and went on to win the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series championship with Team Penske.
Keselowski has secured multiple wins across both the Cup and Xfinity Series, earning a reputation for his aggressive driving and strategic racing.
In 2021, he became a co-owner of RFK Racing, where he continued his career as both a driver and a team leader. One of his most notable wins was at the 2022 Bristol Night Race, which furthered his already successful career.
Just recently, he raced in the Daytona 500, finishing in 26th place.
PICTURES: See Inside NASCAR's Most Expensive Mansions
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
13 NASCAR Drivers With Smokin' Hot Wives
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
5 Country Singers Featured on NASCAR Vehicles
Gallery Credit: Jess