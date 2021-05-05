Brandy Clark Announces Rescheduled Who You Thought I Was Tour Dates

As more Americans become fully vaccinated and more live music venues begin to open, fans are getting what they’ve been waiting for for over a year now: the return of live music. On Wednesday (May 5), Brandy Clark announced on Twitter the new dates for her to twitter to announce new dates for her Who You Thought I Was Tour.

Clark's 2021 trek will begin in the fall (Oct. 25) and currently includes 16 rescheduled dates across the country. She initially began the tour in March of 2020, but most dates were postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Who You Thought I Was Tour was to support Clark’s newest album, Your Life Is a Record. It includes 11 songs, which Clark recalls she penned after a difficult breakup. The original tour included shows featuring singer-songwriter Cheley Tackett, Canadian folk singer Donovan Woods and “White Noise/White Lines” singer Kelsey Waldon, but there's no word from Clark yet on whether the new dates will include these artists.

Your Life Is a Record, Clark's third studio album, did well despite its untimely release, just as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold in the United States. It peaked at No. 10 on Billboard’s Folk/Americana albums chart and garnered a Grammy Awards nomination for Best Country Album. On Feb. 12, Clark released a deluxe edition of the album including six new songs.

With the purchase of each ticket, fans get the choice of a CD or digital copy of Your Life Is a Record. Tickets for all dates are now available through Clark’s website.

Brandy Clark, Who You Thought I Was Tour Dates:

Oct. 25 -- Portland, Ore. @ Doug Fir Lounge

Oct. 26 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos

Oct. 28 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

Oct. 29 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Lodge Room

Oct. 31 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Musical Instrument Museum

Nov. 2 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room

Nov. 3 -- Denver, Colo. @ Lost Lake Lounge

Nov. 5 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

Nov. 6 -- Evanston, Ill. @ Space

Nov. 9 -- New York City @ Bowery Ballroom

Nov. 10 -- Alexandria, Va. @ The Birchmere

Nov. 12 -- Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

Nov. 13 -- Philadelphia. Pa. @ World Cafe Live (Upstairs)

Nov. 15 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Neighborhood Theatre

Nov. 16 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Smith's Olde Bar

Nov. 21 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ 3rd & Lindsley

