Brandy Clark has her sights set on 2020, as the country singer is set to release her third studio album, Your Life Is a Record, on March 6.

Your Life Is a Record will consist of 11 songs — matching the length of Clark's previous album Big Day in a Small Town — that were produced by famed country and rock producer Jay Joyce. Previously, Joyce has worked with Eric Church, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and Carrie Underwood.

According to Nash Country Daily, Clark's upcoming album will have special guest appearances from Randy Newman ("Bigger Boat") and John Osborne (from Brothers Osborne) on a song called "Bad Car."

Clark released the lead single, "Who You Thought I Was," from the project on Jan. 10.

The six-time Grammy nominee opened up about the making of "Who You Thought I Was" to Nash Country Daily, saying the idea for the song came from something singer-songwriter John Prine said a couple of years ago at the Americana Awards.

"He walked out onstage at the Ryman and everyone stood up and clapped for what felt like five minutes," she relates. "When everyone sat down, he said with a little laugh, ‘Well, I’m John Prine, but I’d like to go back to being who you thought I was.’

"Man...that hit me," she elaborates. "The songwriter in me instantly knew it was a song and the heart in me knew it was how I had felt in my own life many times. I mean who of us hasn’t let somebody down or wanted to be the version of ourselves that someone who loved us thought we were?"

Click above to listen to Clark's song "Who You Thought I Was."

Brandy Clark, Your Life Is a Record Track Listing:

"I’ll Be the Sad Song" "Long Walk" "Love is a Fire" "Pawn Shop" "Who You Thought I Was" "Apologies" "Bigger Boat" (feat. Randy Newman) "Bad Car" "Who Broke Whose Heart" "Can We Be Strangers" "The Past is the Past"