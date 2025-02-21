Customers Appalled by Build-A-Bear&#8217;s Controversial &#8216;After Dark&#8217; Collection [Pictures]

Customers Appalled by Build-A-Bear’s Controversial ‘After Dark’ Collection [Pictures]

Build-A-Bear

It's almost woven into American culture: You take your kid to Build-A-Bear at least one time in their life, to build their very own custom bear to love on.

According to Yahoo News, Build-A-Bear rolled out some new adult-themed offerings for Valentine's Day.

It's Build-A-Bear's "After Dark" collection that has some people disgusted.

It includes a bear wearing a silk robe a la Hugh Hefner, a bear eating chocolate-covered strawberries, a series of "cougar" bears, bears in leather skirts and others in T-shirts with "on the prowl" written on them.

Build-A-Bear
loading...
Build-A-Bear
loading...

But wait, there's more:

Build-A-Bear
loading...

There is also a line for hot dads, known nowadays as a "zaddy," and people online have been left totally baffled.

The Build-A-Bear "After Dark" collection features many other adult-leaning options and LGBTQIA+ options, as well as other brand collaborations.

According to a press release, the adult-themed Build-A-Bear "After Dark" collection is available exclusively online via the "Bear Cave," a microsite that is gated to visitors who are 18+. Your kids are not going to see these bears if you take them on a family outing to the Build-A-Bear workshop.

Still, some fans expressed shock in the comment section of Build-A-Bear's Tiktok ad for the collection.

One customer writes, "BUILD A BEAR. WHAT ARE WE DOING!" The comment has drawn 22,000 likes so far.

"Wait, who approved this tho?!" another confused user writes.

The After Dark collection must do well despite the controversy, though, as Build-A-Bear has brought it back from time to time since 2019.

'Duck Dynasty': What Happened to the Kids?

Duck Dynasty was centered on the lives of Willie, Si, Phil and Jase Robertson, but their respective children and grandchildren became breakout stars, too. Here is what each of the Dynasty children have been up to since the A&E reality show ended in 2017. There are marriages, career achievements and babies — so many babies.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Jelly Roll: 25 Stunning Facts About the 'Save Me' Singer

Jelly Roll is country music's most fascinating character. His life has taken dozens of wild twists and turns, and he's been honest about all of it. Here are 25 facts about the "Save Me" singer and his family.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Categories: Chain Stores, Country Music News, Weird News

More From Taste of Country