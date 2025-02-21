It's almost woven into American culture: You take your kid to Build-A-Bear at least one time in their life, to build their very own custom bear to love on.

According to Yahoo News, Build-A-Bear rolled out some new adult-themed offerings for Valentine's Day.

It's Build-A-Bear's "After Dark" collection that has some people disgusted.

It includes a bear wearing a silk robe a la Hugh Hefner, a bear eating chocolate-covered strawberries, a series of "cougar" bears, bears in leather skirts and others in T-shirts with "on the prowl" written on them.

build a bear plush in a bikini with a chocolate covered strawberry Build-A-Bear loading...

build a bear cougar plush wearing on the prowl shirt Build-A-Bear loading...

But wait, there's more:

build a bear male lion plush with a martini an daddy shirt Build-A-Bear loading...

There is also a line for hot dads, known nowadays as a "zaddy," and people online have been left totally baffled.

The Build-A-Bear "After Dark" collection features many other adult-leaning options and LGBTQIA+ options, as well as other brand collaborations.

According to a press release, the adult-themed Build-A-Bear "After Dark" collection is available exclusively online via the "Bear Cave," a microsite that is gated to visitors who are 18+. Your kids are not going to see these bears if you take them on a family outing to the Build-A-Bear workshop.

Still, some fans expressed shock in the comment section of Build-A-Bear's Tiktok ad for the collection.

One customer writes, "BUILD A BEAR. WHAT ARE WE DOING!" The comment has drawn 22,000 likes so far.

"Wait, who approved this tho?!" another confused user writes.

The After Dark collection must do well despite the controversy, though, as Build-A-Bear has brought it back from time to time since 2019.

'Duck Dynasty': What Happened to the Kids? Duck Dynasty was centered on the lives of Willie, Si, Phil and Jase Robertson, but their respective children and grandchildren became breakout stars, too. Here is what each of the Dynasty children have been up to since the A&E reality show ended in 2017. There are marriages, career achievements and babies — so many babies. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes