Say goodbye to Buy Buy Baby ... again.

Buy Buy Baby once had over 100 chains across America and was the spot for parents and grandparents to rack up on baby items. The chain originally disappeared when Bed, Bath and Beyond went under, as they were under the same ownership umbrella.

But after shopper pushback, they decided that maybe the brand wasn't yet done, so they relaunched about ten of their stores last November. The thinking was that Buy Buy Baby would bounce back and spawn new stores.

Sadly, that idea has fallen flat: Buy Buy Baby just announced they are going to be a digital-first company, and they'll close those newly re-opened ten stores once again.

An official statement by Mr. Baby reads as follows:

"We're transforming into a digital-first brand, focusing all our energy on providing an exceptional online shopping experience. With this shift, we've come to the difficult decision of closing our physical stores by the end of this year. We understand this may be disappointing news, and we want all our customers to know this wasn't a choice we took lightly."

Don't go crying and reaching for the pacifier just yet — you can still access all of Buy Buy Baby's products online, but gone will be the days of popping by the store to get a last-minute baby shower gift on the way to said baby shower.

The Saddest Country Songs of the 1990s Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak