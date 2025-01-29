Another Camping World Location Being Fined Daily for Flying American Flag

Camping World is known for flying extremely large American flags outside of their locations. However, there have been four instances where they received backlash from local governments over the zoning and height requirements for those flags.

This fourth and latest clash with local government is in North Carolina at their Greenville location.

Per Fox Business, Camping World’s flag is allegedly 15 times the size allowed in this town, and its 130-foot flagpole is too large, as well. For more than a week, the company has racked up penalties amounting to roughly $1,150.

Fox Business reached out to local authorities in Greenville, who wanted to explain their side of the situation. The town's public information officer says that the city council recognized the community "division" the conflict created, so they unanimously voted on Jan. 25 to "initiate a text amendment to allow a 3,200 sq. ft. flag to be flown with one flag and a maximum flag pole height of 130 feet, with various other restrictions."

The only downside to this is that they won't formally be voting on the amendment until late February or early March, so the fines will continue to rack up until then.

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis has zero issue paying the fines — he wants the stores to fly the American flag loud and proud.

"This isn't the first time this has happened. We've been dealing with this for years," he says. "And we have these flags around the country, and they've been part of my fabric since I was a little kid."

Just how big is a 3,200 sq. ft. flag?

The average size of a home in America is 2,500 square feet or so, so this mighty flag is larger than a house.

One thing is for certain: Camping World will continue fighting the good fight to keep their giant American flags waving high at each of their locations, no matter what obstacles come their way.

