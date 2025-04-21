American Idol celebrated Easter Sunday with a special "Songs of Faith" episode on Sunday night (April 20), and Carrie Underwood's performance was arguably the crown jewel of the whole evening.

Underwood sang a sweeping rendition of the traditional Christian hymn "How Great Thou Art," hitting high notes that brought the crowd to a roar, and lead judging panel Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Jelly Roll to an emotional moment of worship.

Backed by gospel singers and wearing an ethereal pink gown, Underwood smiled as she sang her song of praise, performing in front of a backdrop of dazzling, cloud-dotted skies.

She let the song's message do the talking with a simple, clear delivery, rising to the emotional climax of "How Great Thou Art" with an extended high note and an expertly-delivered vocal run.

At the end of the song, all three of the other star judges gave her a standing ovation, and artist-in-residence Jelly Roll raised his hands in worship.

When Has Carrie Underwood Performed "How Great Thou Art" in the Past?

Underwood has performed "How Great Thou Art" on several occasions over her career, including as a duet with Vince Gill in 2014.

She included a solo version on the track list of her 2021 gospel album, My Savior.

As an artist who has always been open about her strong Christian faith, Underwood may also be the reason behind an uptick in gospel-leaning performances from American Idol contestants this season. During an interview with Billboard earlier this month, longtime judge Luke Bryan credited her with inspiring more Idol hopefuls to sing about their faith.

"She's never shied away from her spirituality and her Christian beliefs," Bryan explained. "And she's done it through music, and it's been a part of her artistry."

All of the judges performed during the "Songs of Faith" episode of American Idol on Sunday night. Bryan sang his 2024 song "Jesus 'Bout My Kids," and Jelly sang his song "Hard Fought Hallelujah" with Christian star Brandon Lake.