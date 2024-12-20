Carrie Underwood is back where it all started! The country singer got her first big break when she won Season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Now she's returning to the singing competition as a judge, replacing Katy Perry for Season 23.

The "Denim & Rhinestones" singer had quite the full circle moment when she first walked into the audition room. Lucky for us, the moment was captured on video by the series and shared on social media in a new ad for the upcoming season.

We see Underwood recreate the moment she had 20 years ago walking into her own audition. She's even wearing the same color pink that she did two decades ago. It's a subtle, yet sweet nod to the day that changed her life.

Watch it all unfold in the video below.

When Was Carrie Underwood on American Idol?

Underwood's big break came when she first auditioned for the show in 2004. America was introduced to a small-town farm girl with a big voice. She sang "I Can't Make You Love Me" by Bonnie Raitt for Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, who were the first judges on the show.

Not only did she wow the panel with her vocal talent, but she also showcased another gift she has — clucking like a chicken.

Watch her audition below. She clucks at the 2:10 mark.

When Does American Idol Return?

The new season of American Idol is set to premiere on Sunday, March 9, on ABC. Underwood will be joined by returning judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Ryan Seacrest is back to host the show, just like he did 20 years ago when Underwood competed.

Once the new season starts, fans can tune in every Sunday at 8PM ET on ABC and stream the show on Hulu.

A Look Back at Carrie Underwood on 'American Idol' Carrie Underwood had a truly unforgettable run on American Idol, and though she's moved on to become one of country music's biggest superstars, she's never forgotten her roots on the show.

Flip through the gallery below to see Underwood's history on Idol, from her journey to being the Season 4 champion in 2005 to all the times she's returned to the show. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak

PICTURES: See Inside Carrie Underwood's Breathtaking Nashville Mansion Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, owned a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2-half-bathroom home in an affluent Nashville suburb called Brentwood. The 7,000-square-foot mansion features a wet bar, fitness center and tennis court, as well as a four-car garage, walk-out basement with heated marble floors and extra appliances, including a sub-zero fridge and wine fridge. That house is where Underwood suffered a devastating fall in 2017.

The couple sold the luxurious home for $1,410,000 in March of 2019, after they moved into the massive dream home that they had spent several years building from scratch. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker